CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday.

The Illinois Department of Health announced 1,197 new cases and 33 new deaths, bringing the totals to 30,357 cases and 1,290 deaths.

Patients have ranged in age from younger than 1 to 99 years old, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

Most of the cases and deaths have been in the Chicago area.

At his briefing this afternoon, Gov. Pritzker commented on those protesting the Illinois stay-at-home order, saying that he too wants the public to return to work and school, but is taking the advice of experts on coronavirus.

On March 31, Gov. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order for Illinois through the end of April.

