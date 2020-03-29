RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. — Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Randolph County, marking the first reported cases in the county.

The cases were contact-related, the Randolph County Health Department said in a Sunday press release.

The two are under isolation as the department monitors their health and works to identify and notify anyone who has been in close contact with them.

On Saturday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state had 465 new cases and 13 additional deaths, including an infant. This brings the total to 3,491 cases and 47 deaths.

"We will stand by the philosophy of the IDPH and that is to Preserve, Promote and Protect the health and well-being of our citizens," the department said.

The health department announced on Friday that a person from Perry County, Missouri, who works in Randolph County tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is a Gilster Mary-Lee Corporation employee who works in the corporation's Chester office. Anyone who had been in close contact with the employee was asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

RELATED: Everything we know coronavirus in the St. Louis area

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: St. Louis issues new restrictions on recreational facilities

RELATED: 4 residents, 2 staff members at Life Care Center of St. Louis test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: 'Held off as long as I could': Cardinals great Jim Edmonds tested for COVID-19

RELATED: St. Louis County police officer tests positive for COVID-19