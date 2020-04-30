Recycling company providing meals for more than 500 employees in St. Louis area

x
ST. LOUIS — A national recycling company is providing free meals to its St. Louis employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republic Services launched a $20 million nationwide initiative to recognize its frontline employees in the field, their families and small businesses, according to a press release.

In St. Louis, the company is providing meals for 545 employees each week. The company has spent more than $63,000 at local restaurants to support the initiative including:

  • Sugarfire BBQ
  • Kuna Foods
  • Walnut Grill
  • St. Louis Pizza and Wings
  • Grant Fork Meat
  • Doc’s BBQ

On Friday, Republic Services’ employees will be able to pick meals for themselves and their families at these locations:

  • 12976 Saint Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 6025 Byassee Drive in Hazelwood from 2:30 p.m. to 3 pm

For more information on the initiative, click here

