Recycling company providing meals for more than 500 employees in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A national recycling company is providing free meals to its St. Louis employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republic Services launched a $20 million nationwide initiative to recognize its frontline employees in the field, their families and small businesses, according to a press release.
In St. Louis, the company is providing meals for 545 employees each week. The company has spent more than $63,000 at local restaurants to support the initiative including:
- Sugarfire BBQ
- Kuna Foods
- Walnut Grill
- St. Louis Pizza and Wings
- Grant Fork Meat
- Doc’s BBQ
On Friday, Republic Services’ employees will be able to pick meals for themselves and their families at these locations:
- 12976 Saint Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- 6025 Byassee Drive in Hazelwood from 2:30 p.m. to 3 pm
