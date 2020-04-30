Recycling company providing meals for more than 500 employees in St. Louis area

Republic Services launched a $20 million nationwide initiative to recognize its frontline employees in the field, their families and small businesses

ST. LOUIS — A national recycling company is providing free meals to its St. Louis employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republic Services launched a $20 million nationwide initiative to recognize its frontline employees in the field, their families and small businesses, according to a press release.

In St. Louis, the company is providing meals for 545 employees each week. The company has spent more than $63,000 at local restaurants to support the initiative including:

Sugarfire BBQ

Kuna Foods

Walnut Grill

St. Louis Pizza and Wings

Grant Fork Meat

Doc’s BBQ

On Friday, Republic Services’ employees will be able to pick meals for themselves and their families at these locations:

12976 Saint Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6025 Byassee Drive in Hazelwood from 2:30 p.m. to 3 pm

