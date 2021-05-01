Red Cross experiencing convalescent plasma shortage, donors needed

According to the American Red Cross, a spike in COVID-19 cases has led to an emergency plasma shortage

ST. LOUIS — If you've recovered from COVID-19, your blood could do a whole lot of good.

The Red Cross of Missouri said it is experiencing a critical shortage in donations of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. The plasma contains certain antibodies to help fight the infection.

To qualify to donate convalescent plasma, you must be at least 17 years old and weigh 110 pounds, be in generally good health and have a verified diagnosis of COVID-19, but are now symptom-free.

To donate plasma, sign up and fill out the questionnaire on the American Red Cross website here. To give blood, make an appointment here. If you donate during the month of January, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.