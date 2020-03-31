ST. LOUIS — Regional leaders are meeting this morning to discuss new ways to alleviate pressure off of the St. Louis area's healthcare system as the number of people with COVID 19 continues to rise.

Local leaders will attend The Business Resilience Webinar Series at 10 a.m. to determine the next steps for the area.

The meeting will be attended by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and regional businesses and experts.

"We're going to expand our hospital system capacity," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday.

"The hospitals have already done that by stopping elective surgeries to make room in their hospitals. We're looking at other facilities that can be temporary hospitals for people who may have COVID19 but they may not need an ICU or people who may be sick from other things."

Together, leaders will work to come up with a plan on what a temporary hospital will look like and where it will be.

"We're actually looking at all kinds of sites all over the community," Page said. "I think anything that's a big arena, has a lot of electricity, a lot of plumbing, good HVAC systems. Those are all things that are being considered. That's a conversation we're having right now with the Army Corps of Engineers, the National Guard, and FEMA and we'll have a plan in the next few days."

