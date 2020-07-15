Bar in The Grove closes after someone with the coronavirus was there

Rehab is just the latest of several area restaurants and bars to close again due to the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — A bar in St. Louis’ popular area of The Grove is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Rehab Saint Louis said someone who was at the bar on July 11 tested positive for the coronavirus.

“In order to continue keeping our staff and patrons safe, we will be closing for a few days to have the bar professionally cleaned and sanitized, and until we get negative test results for our employees. We'll be seeing you soon!!” Rehab Saint Louis said on Facebook.

As of July 14, the City of St. Louis has 2,947 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.