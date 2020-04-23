Relationship apps surging as singles learn to date while distancing

The COVID-19 pandemic's social distancing restrictions have triggered a boom in online dating.

NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic is upending the dating scene, but singles across the country haven't stopped searching for love.

Activity on dating apps is surging.

"People are actually dating more now than they were before coronavirus," says OkCupid's Melissa Hobley.

Matches are talking more too.

A new app called S'More started seeing conversations stretch two times longer in recent weeks.

"We're starting a new trend of anti-superficial dating," S'More's Adam Cohen-Aslatei.

Instead of swiping photos on S'More, users learn about matches' interests before seeing them.

"Now we can't have casual encounters, so everyone is forced in a way to get to know people on a deeper level," Cohen-Aslatei says.

Dating may be more convenient from the comfort of your home, but traditional dating rules still apply according to matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson.

"Do not be doing this laying in bed in your pajamas! Make sure you showered first, make sure you look like you would going on a date," Nelson advises.

She also says singles should only talk about current events briefly.

"After that, go on to get to know each other," she says.

And don't be afraid to get creative with a shared virtual activity such as cooking or working out.

