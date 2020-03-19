WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Ann Wagner is in self-quarantine after participating in a meeting with a colleague who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“After discussions with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining,” Rep. Wagner said in an emailed statement.

The congresswoman said she feels fine and doesn’t have any symptoms at this time but will follow the advice of her physician until she’s cleared.

“In the meantime I will continue to work remotely through teleconference as Congress works to provide a strong and effective response for everyone impacted by this virus,” Rep. Wagner said.

Wagner is a Republican who represents Missouri’s second congressional district in St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

She did not name the colleague who tested positive for coronavirus, including whether that person is a member of Congress.

As of Wednesday evening, two members of Congress have tested positive.

Democrat U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah tweeted on Wednesday that he's self-quarantined since first feeling symptoms, but has learned he contracted COVID-19. McAdams said he was told of his positive test Wednesday after returning home from Washington, D.C. days before.

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida is the first Congress member known with the new virus.

Latest coronavirus headlines: