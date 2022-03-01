Rep. Mike Bost tests positive for COVID-19 a 2nd time, has no symptoms

Bost previously reported testing positive in October 2020.

CARBONDALE, Ill. — U.S. Representative Mike Bost has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time.

Bost said in a Tuesday statement that he had received his positive test result that morning following a routine test. He is fully vaccinated and has not experienced any symptoms.

"However, for the safety of my constituents, staff, and colleagues, I will be adjusting my schedule for the week and isolating according to the guidance of the Office of the Attending Physician," he said in the statement.

Bost represents Illinois' 12th Congressional District, which covers East St. Louis and southern Illinois. He previously tested positive in October 2020. At that time, he had experienced a mild cough and "rapid" loss of taste, which led him to get tested.

According to the CDC, the emergence of variants such as omicron can increase the risk of reinfection for those who have already had COVID-19. However, vaccines continue to be highly effective in protecting against severe illness.