Minnesota biker dies of COVID-19 after attending Sturgis Rally

The Minnesota Department of Health says the man who died was in his 60s and had underlying conditions before attending Sturgis.

STURGIS, S.D. — A Minnesota biker is the first to die of COVID-19 after contracting the virus while attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in early August.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirms that the man who died was in his 60s, and had underlying conditions. MDH spokesman Doug Schultz says he was hospitalized in intensive care after returning from the rally, and did not survive.

Ehresmann told reporters Monday during the regular MDH call that at least 49 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 after being infected at Sturgis. As of Wednesday that number had increased to 50.