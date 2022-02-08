Report: Pritzker to announce phase-out process of Illinois mask mandate

According to the report, the plan would drop the statewide mandate by March 1.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a plan to phase out the state's indoor mask mandate Wednesday, according to a report from NBC 5 in Chicago.

The report, citing sources with knowledge of the announcement, told NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern that the announcement will unveil a phased plan to drop the current indoor mask mandate that is in place in most settings.

Sources told Ahern that the plan is to have the mandate dropped by the end of the month, the report said.

It will not repeal the mask mandate in schools, the sources told Ahern.

The announcement is expected to come after a central Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms, saying Pritzker overstepped his legal authority with a mask mandate that has angered many parents and teachers.

In a ruling issued Friday in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents and teachers, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow also determined that several more of Pritzker's emergency orders to combat the spread of COVID-19, including one issued last year that mandates vaccinations for school employees, are “null and void.”

Pritzker had harsh words for the judge's decision and quickly urged the state's attorney general's office to appeal, suggesting the ruling could spark another surge in the virus and force schools to close their doors and revert to online classes.

The 29-page ruling left nearly 160 districts scrambling to make decisions on Monday.

Some schools decided to keep their mandates while others gave students an option.