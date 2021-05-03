Reports: Cuomo's office altered nursing home report, hid higher COVID death toll

The New York Times said top aides were alarmed by the number of deaths, more than 9,000 at the time in June, at a time when that information was not available.

ALBANY, N.Y. — People working in the Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office altered a nursing home report to hide a higher coronavirus death toll, according to reports by the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday night.

The New York Times said top aides were alarmed by the number of deaths, more than 9,000 at the time in June, at a time when that information was not available to the public.

So they "rewrote the report to take it out, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times."

The reports say the decision was made at a time when Cuomo was starting to write a book, chronicling his time as governor when the COVID pandemic overwhelmed the state and the nation.

The shine on Governor Cuomo's popularity during the height of the pandemic has started to dull among registered voters in New York State in recent weeks, following news of how the state handled information regarding nursing homes during the pandemic.

According to a poll conducted by Marist in February, 60 percent of New Yorkers perceive some wrongdoing by Cuomo in his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. However, most of those polled, don't say Cuomo did something illegal.

Cuomo and his staff have come under fire recently following a report that COVID deaths in nursing homes were underreported.