A resident at an apartment complex for senior citizens tested positive for COVID-19.

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services was notified by the St. Louis County Health Department that a resident of St. John Neumann Apartments tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The resident was last seen at the apartment complex on April 3.

“We have taken – and will continue to take – an aggressive approach to keep residents and employees as safe as we possibly can during this pandemic, following recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and, for our affordable housing apartments, HUD. The health and safety of the people in our care is our top priority every day at Cardinal Ritter Senior Services. We pray for the resident’s full recovery,” said Chris Baechle, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services CEO.

At the apartment complex, residents cannot be prohibited from coming and going or having visitors, according to a press release.

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services said staff has worked with residents to inform them of CDC guidelines on social distancing, preventative cleaning and the signs and symptoms of the virus.

Staff at the complex has also been wearing masks to help prevent potential asymptomatic transmission of the virus, according to the release.

Additional deep cleaning and sanitation will take place "promptly" and masks will be given to all residents to use when they leave their apartments.

