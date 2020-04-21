Residents, staffers of St. Charles senior facility test positive for COVID-19

The Boulevard Senior Living in St. Charles announced three residents and two employees have tested positive

The Boulevard Senior Living in St. Charles announced three residents and two employees have tested positive. All residents are recovering. The employees were asymptomatic and are both in quarantine at home.

“The safety, security, health and well-being of all residents and staff at The Boulevard Senior Living is our top priority,” a spokesperson for the facility said in an email to 5 On Your Side. “The Boulevard Senior Living has aggressive operational procedures in place, including regular daily screenings for all staff and residents.”

Several nursing homes in the St. Louis area have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Frontier Health & Rehabilitation — also in St. Charles — has the most COVID-19 deaths of any senior living facility in the St. Louis area. As of Monday evening, the facility said 63 residents and 12 employees have tested positive. Twelve residents have died from the virus.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, St. Charles County reported 469 positive cases of COVID-19. An additional 584 people are being monitored. COVID-19 is responsible for 23 deaths in the county.

