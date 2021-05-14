Reynolds County, Illinois, mass vaccine clinic trades shots for shots

People who get vaccinated at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta receive free targets of trap, skeet or sporting clays.

SPARTA, Ill. — On Friday, Illinois entered the “bridge phase” of COVID-19 restrictions, between Phase 4 and fully reopening.

It happened on a day when a mass vaccination clinic was scheduled for the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta. The Amateur Trapshooting Association Grand American World Trapshooting Championships will be held there over 11 days in August and will bring in 5,000 competitors and three times as many spectators.

On May 4, Gov. JB Pritzker urged people to “vax up” for that event at the mass vaccination clinic held here Friday and Saturday.

Tanya Newby, a Reynolds County resident, said, “It was OK. It wasn’t what I expected. A little sore, but not bad.”

SIH Regional Hospital coordinating manager Airen Herrmann said they vaccinated about 40 people by noon.

Herrmann said: “When we first started this back in February, going into March, we were consistently getting 300-500 people per day. But over the last month we have seen our numbers dramatically drop off. So 40 people for us is a good day.”

People who turned out got more than just a shot in the arm.

“I am protected, now, yes,” said Dale Ernsting of Steeleville.

But what else did he get?

“Some sporting clay targets to shoot,” he said.

Herrmann explained.

“Anybody who comes to this particular location will get 100 targets, and they have their choice of skeet, trap, various options for those 100 targets,” he said.