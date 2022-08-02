'So unmistakably in the right direction': Pandemic task force expects omicron valley in a few weeks

St. Louis County ramps up testing availability, one of the early strategies they credit with the region's drastic improvements.

ST. LOUIS — Cars pull up to the north St. Louis County recreational complex Tuesday morning for the rollout of a new strategy.

They are handing out PCR tests that people can take with them, administer on their own in their cars or homes, and bring back to one of the county's three health centers for analysis. They handed out more than 200 before noon.

A former nurse, Mary Conley has had COVID before and says she knows the importance of certainty as she picks up one of the saliva kits.

"We need to know about our health. Not guess, not wonder, but know," she said.

Data from the kits are used to give health leaders a full grasp of our current condition, which is showing tremendous improvement.

"I think the trend is so unmistakably in the right direction," Dr. Clay Dunagan, of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force said.

Chief Clinical Officer at BJC HealthCare, Dunagan said rates falling and projection modeling shows it should continue to drop until it reaches a post-omicron valley in late February or early March.

"Almost everyone's had more than one dose of vaccine or they've had a COVID, and many people have had both," Dunagan said. "So I think we are at a place where herd immunity will help us in the short run. The real question will be: do new variants arise that escaped that immunologic memory? And only time will tell."

Dunagan says it important to maintain the same strategies against COVID as we continue a downward trajectory, adding one caveat: we haven't seen a lot of the BA. 2 variant in our region, a descendant of the omicron strain, that could slow down our progress.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released the following updated data slides, combining figures from the five major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital, VA St. Louis), who are part of the task force.

The data for February 8, 2022.