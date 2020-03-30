ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Rockwood School District employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Monday.

One of the employees works at Crestview Middle School and the other works at Eureka High School. Neither of them has been at the schools since March 12.

The district said no more information will be released about the employees, citing privacy laws.

The St. Louis County Public Health Department is in the process of contacting anyone who may have faced exposure, Rockwood Supervisor Amy Wehr said.

Below is the full statement released by Wehr:

"To all members of the Rockwood Community:

The welfare and safety of our community during this time are Rockwood’s primary concern. We are writing to inform you of a recent development relating to COVID-19. While we don’t want to overwhelm anyone with email, we do want to keep you informed to the best of our ability, while also respecting privacy laws.

We recently learned of two Rockwood staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. One works at Crestview Middle School and the other works at Eureka High School. Neither has been on campus since March 12.

Please know the St. Louis County Public Health Department will be in contact with anyone at risk of exposure from these staff members. Rockwood will cooperate fully in assisting the health department, and we ask for your understanding as the district cannot release any personally identifiable information due to privacy laws.

Those who develop a cough, fever, and difficulty breathing should call their primary care provider or contact the St. Louis County COVID-19 hotline at 314-615-2660 for further instructions. The CDC website as well as the Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website contain current recommendations for this evolving situation. Please know that we will be monitoring daily updated guidance and information to determine appropriate action.

Please be attentive to Rockwood communications addressing COVID-19 and additional steps we will be taking to address this rapidly evolving situation.

Thank you for your ongoing cooperation."

