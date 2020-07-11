Person who was at Rockwood South Middle School Friday tests positive for COVID-19 days after school resumed in-person classes

An email to parents said the person was in the school building Friday, the same day the school was notified of the positive test

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person who was at Rockwood South Middle School Friday has tested positive for the coronavirus, the district said in an email to parents Friday.

According to the email, the school was informed of the positive test by medical professionals Friday. The email said the person was in the school building on Friday.

The email did not specify if the person who tested positive was a student or an employee.

The email said contact tracing for the case was completed by the school nurses and administrators. Everyone who was in close contact with the person — which is defined as being within less than six feet for more than 15 minutes cumulatively over a 24-hour period — has been contacted.

Middle school students had the option to return to in-person learning in the district earlier this week, with sixth-grade students being allowed to return on Nov. 4 and seventh- and eighth-grade students having the option to come back on Nov. 5.

The email to parents said the district has safety measures in place that will continue. The measures include:

Requiring face masks while on campus

Frequent hand washing and use of sanitizer

Social distancing as much as possible

Daily symptom self-report screening

Deep, stringent cleaning procedures of our building