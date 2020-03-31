CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Two rural Missouri counties issued stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders Monday, the same day Gov. Mike Parson announced he does not plan to implement a statewide stay-at-home order.

Parson said he planned to extend the state's social distancing guidelines due to expire Friday, but any further orders would be up to local governments.

Gasconade and Crawford counties issued orders Monday, joining Jefferson and St. Louis counties. Rolla, Missouri, also passed an order that goes into effect April 6.

Crawford County's shelter-in-place order takes effect April 1 at 12:01 a.m. and expires April 30 at 11:59 p.m. The county reported its first coronavirus patient Saturday.

Crawford County Presiding Commissioner Leo Sanders gave a statement from his front porch Monday regarding the order.

"We understand that these measures have social and economic impacts on individuals and communities," Sanders said. "However, we know that limiting public exposure will disrupt the spread of the illness and that is in the best interest of the county."

Gasconade County's stay-at-home order goes into effect at 5 p.m. March 31 and expires at 5 p.m. on April 16.

"We currently have 0 cases of COVID-19 in Gasconade County," the Gasconade County Health Department posted on Facebook Monday, along with a copy of the order. "Let's do all we can to keep it that way."

The city of Rolla passed its stay-at-home order in a Monday evening city council meeting. The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. April 6 and expires at 8 a.m. May 11.

"I don't want to be too late. I don't want anybody in their community to be so sick that they feel like they're drowning...." Fourth Ward councilor Jody Eberly said at the meeting. "I think it's time we take this step. If the governor won't take it, if the president won't take it, if it's up to us as a community, as a local city government, then I think we need to bite the bullet and do it."

