The safety measures shops are taking ahead of Mother's Day

Masks, no cash, and steam are things you may notice when these shops open to the public.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Nearly two months after closing its doors to the public, MOD ON TREND boutique is welcoming shoppers into their St. Charles storefront.

The bright boutique looks the same from the outside, but customers will receive a very different experience in the shop.

“We can’t open unless we’re keeping our community safe,” explained marketing manager Kayla Reagan.

No more than ten people will be allowed inside, and everyone must stay six feet apart from one another. Employees and customers must wear masks, and cash payments will not be accepted at the register. Throughout the day, employees will disinfect hard surfaces with Lysol wipes.

Many shops in St. Charles will be utilizing these measures in their stores, too.

However, sanitizing at a boutique can be tricky. Customers will be able to peruse clothing racks and try on items in dressing rooms. Reagan said management came up with a solution to clean material without ruining it.

“We're steaming everything,” she explained. “The steamer gets to the right temperature to kill all those germs off so we're fully steaming dresses jewelry shoes, everything is being completely cleaned.”

Steamers typically reach 180 degrees. According to the World Health Organization, the virus can die at just over 130 degrees.



Shoppers can also schedule a one-on-one shopping appointment or utilize curbside pickup services.