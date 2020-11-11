'COVID-19 fatigue has set in' | Letter sent to Saint Louis University students

In the letter on Nov. 5, the university said COVID-19 cases are on the rise because more people are going to parties

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus fatigue at Saint Louis University has students letting their guard down, according to a letter sent to students.

There were off-campus and on-campus parties of 10 students or more. In at least one case reported by several students, a party held last weekend was attended by over 50 people without face masks or social distancing.

We have learned of on- and off-campus birthday parties without face masks or social distancing.

Groups of students have been hanging out for extended periods of time in on-campus residences, without face masks or social distancing.

And there have been off-campus dinners involving groups of students and family members of students. At these dinners, there have been no face masks or social distancing.

The letter also said because the average number of close contacts linked to an infected student has jumped from what had been an average of 1 to 3 students, to now 8 to 10 students, it has required substantially more quarantine rooms.

The university said it will be adding more quarantine housing for students and it has made certain changes to on-campus living.

"We just now need to remain vigilant, we are seeing increases in cases, in the St. Louis community, in the state and really across the united states. So our slight increase on campus is just mirroring what's happening locally and regionally but on a much, much smaller scale," Dr. Terri Rebmann, epidemiologist and public health professor at SLU, said.

According to its website, SLU will offer COVID-19 testing on campus prior to Thanksgiving break and prioritize students who are returning home to at-risk loved ones. It'll also prioritize those who must be tested due to travel requirements or restrictions in their home state or country.