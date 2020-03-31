ST. LOUIS — An employee at Saint Louis University has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling internationally.

An update on the university's website said the employee has not been on campus since traveling abroad.

"At this time, the employee is mildly symptomatic and is isolating at home. I trust that they will be in your prayers, just as they are in Fran and mine," President Fred P. Pestello said in the message.

St. Louis' first COVID-19 case was a SLU student who was studying abroad.

The university said any employees who develop symptoms of COVID-19, were exposed to someone with COVID-19 or were under self-isolation can call their employee health hotline.

