ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University is making some of its on-campus housing available to health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an email sent to members of the SLU community, in partnership with SLUCare and SSM Health, the university has made more than 180 rooms available in Reinert Halls to its physicians, nurses, mid-level practitioners, technicians and other staff who do not feel comfortable traveling home and, perhaps unknowingly, expose their families to COVID-19.

The university said it has also designated isolated housing on campus for medical providers who have either tested positive for COVID-19, or who are symptomatic and are awaiting test results. The housing is in its Grand Forest Apartments, which is a series of 21 buildings on the east side of campus.

“We already have a few medical providers who are isolating in those apartments. Should these pending test results come back positive, the community would be notified through our RAVE notification system,” the email said.

Grand Forest is also available for use by other emergency operations personnel, such as DPS officers, facilities team members, and other non-clinical employees to self-quarantine and self-isolate — as an alternative to doing so at home.

The university also said it has designated space in the Village Apartments if any of its students who live on campus need to isolate while they wait for test results or after they test positive. The school said it has had no on-campus students that have had a need for isolated housing.

The university said the spaces were chosen in consultation with its public health experts.

“These spaces are isolated from core parts of campus, minimizing risk of contact for our community. They also allow our medical teams safe, easy access to provide patient care,” the school said.

