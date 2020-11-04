ST. LOUIS — Several Schnucks stores have set limits on how many customers are allowed in a store at one time.

Those stores have set up a “store customer traffic queuing system" and now, customers will be able to view the shopping traffic before heading to the store.

Schnucks created a resource on its website so that customers can see how many spaces are available and how many people are waiting to get in.

Click here to view the web page.

Although many stores have set limits, these stores have not:

11th Street

Alton

Belleville West

Bethalto

Bettendorf

Bloomington

Cahokia

Carbondale

Carlyle Ave

Centralia

Champaign

Cherry Valley

Collinsville

Darmstadt

Dekalb

East State

Edwardsville

Evansville North

Evansville West

Fairview Heights

Godfrey

Granite City

Green River

Janesville

Knoxville Crossing

Lawndale

Loves Park

Mahomet

Market Place

Montvale

Newburgh

Normal

Oakwood

Pekin

Peoria

Rockford Plaza

Roscoe

Sangamon

Savoy

Seven Hills

Swansea

Urbana

Waterloo

Wood River

Related Stories