ST. LOUIS — Several Schnucks stores have set limits on how many customers are allowed in a store at one time.
Those stores have set up a “store customer traffic queuing system" and now, customers will be able to view the shopping traffic before heading to the store.
Schnucks created a resource on its website so that customers can see how many spaces are available and how many people are waiting to get in.
Although many stores have set limits, these stores have not:
- 11th Street
- Alton
- Belleville West
- Bethalto
- Bettendorf
- Bloomington
- Cahokia
- Carbondale
- Carlyle Ave
- Centralia
- Champaign
- Cherry Valley
- Collinsville
- Darmstadt
- Dekalb
- East State
- Edwardsville
- Evansville North
- Evansville West
- Fairview Heights
- Godfrey
- Granite City
- Green River
- Janesville
- Knoxville Crossing
- Lawndale
- Loves Park
- Mahomet
- Market Place
- Montvale
- Newburgh
- Normal
- Oakwood
- Pekin
- Peoria
- Rockford Plaza
- Roscoe
- Sangamon
- Savoy
- Seven Hills
- Swansea
- Urbana
- Waterloo
- Wood River
