ST. LOUIS — Schnucks is donating $500,000 to help combat the coronavirus in the St. Louis area and another $105,000 to help the fight in other areas their stores serve.

Schnucks said it will be giving $500,000 to the St. Louis Area COVID-19 Regional Response Fund. The other $105,000 will be given to several United Way agencies in other parts of Missouri and Illinois as well as in Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

“Through many crisis situations over the last eight decades, Schnucks has nourished people’s lives by supporting our communities, and in these unprecedented times, we want to be a part of helping to make sure that those who are most in need and who are experiencing the most significant hardship are able to get assistance,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a news release.

The St. Louis Area COVID-19 Regional Response Fund was started by the St. Louis Community Foundation and modeled after a similar effort launched in Seattle. The fund hopes to identify areas of need and quickly provide grants to help meet those needs.

Schnucks also will begin donating hundreds of sack lunches to St. Vincent DePaul Parish to help the parish serve the homeless community in the St. Louis area. Schnucks' corporate cafeteria staff will prepare the meals starting March 30, the news release said.

Schnucks and other local grocery stores have made changes to hours and procedures to ensure the safety of shoppers and employees.

