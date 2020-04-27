Schnucks employee at Bridgeton store tests positive for COVID-19

The store is located at 11253 St. Charles Rock Rd.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — An employee at a north St. Louis County Schnucks recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Schnucks, the company learned on April 26 that an employee at its Bridgeton store tested positive for COVID-19.

The store is located at 11253 St. Charles Rock Rd.

The teammate, who had last been at work on Friday, April 24, is now quarantined at home.

“One other teammate was determined to have been in close contact with the teammate and has been advised to quarantine. The Health Department has not advised us that any specific actions should be taken by customers or anyone else,” a press release from Schnucks said.

The store is open, and a spokesperson said it is following all guidance from local state and federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), OSHA and the St. Louis County Health Department.

After learning of the diagnosis, Schnucks said it scheduled with its third-party vendor to come in to disinfect the area where the teammate worked, including common areas like the restroom, break room, etc., to help make the store as safe as possible.