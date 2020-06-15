Employee at Schnucks Central West End store tests positive for COVID-19

Seven other employees have been in close contact with the employee and they have been advised to quarantine

ST. LOUIS — A Schnucks employee who has tested positive for the coronavirus is in the hospital.

The employee works at the store located in the Central West End at 4171 Lindell Blvd., the company spokesperson confirmed in an email Monday.

The employee last reported to work on June 12, but was asymptomatic. The employee reported developing symptoms on June 13 and received a diagnosis the following day.

Seven other employees have been in close contact with the employee and they have been advised to quarantine, the spokesperson said.

"The health department has not advised us that any specific actions should be taken by customers or anyone else," the email said.

The store is open and a third-party vendor disinfected the area where the teammate worked and common areas in the store.

Customers who have chosen to give their contact information to the store through the rewards program have been notified, the spokesperson said.

Schnucks does not require customers to wear masks, but encourages the practice. The store has taken other precautions to reduce the spread of the virus, including the installation of barriers at cash registers and signage to encourage social distancing.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been several reports of grocery store workers in the St. Louis area contracting the virus.