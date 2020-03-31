UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A Schnucks grocery store employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The St. Louis County Health Department confirmed late Monday evening that an employee at the store located at 6920 Olive Blvd. tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee’s position at the store has not been revealed. According to a statement from Schnucks, the person last worked at the store on March 26 and is now in quarantine. The store has undergone a deep cleaning and was sanitized per CDC guidelines.

“The Health Department worked with the diagnosed teammate to identify those who may have worked in close contact, and though, to our knowledge, no other teammates are currently exhibiting any symptoms, five teammates have been asked to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. We have a pay plan in place to offer options to teammates based on their specific COVID-19 situations,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Schnucks said it has shared the information with its University City Schnucks rewards customers as well.

Schnucks is among one of the stores that has added temporary window panels to its checkout areas, pharmacy counters and other service counters.

