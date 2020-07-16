Schnucks to require face coverings at all stores

Schnucks had been recommending shoppers wear masks until this announcement. There will be exceptions for some customers

ST. LOUIS — Starting Monday, July 20, customers will be required to wear face coverings at all Schnucks stores. There are exceptions for young children and those who are not able to wear them due to a medical condition.

"We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety," Schnucks Chairmain and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a news release.

The stores will provide one free mask to shoppers who do not have one for a limited time and while supplies last, the release said.

"We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Schnuck said.

The stores will post signs at every entrance, reminding customers of the new policy and Schnucks will start training employees on the protocols.

Schnucks had been recommending shoppers wear masks until this announcement. The policy will be in place at all 113 of its locations.

This announcement comes as several national retail chains have announced mask requirements.