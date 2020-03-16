ST. LOUIS — Schnucks stores in the St. Louis area are further adjusting their hours because of customer demand over coronavirus concerns, and three stores will temporarily close to help with demand at other locations.

The Lemay, Shrewsbury and Oakwood stores will each close at 10 p.m. on Monday, March 16. They are tentatively set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, but Schnucks plans to give an update on Wednesday about exactly when those stores will reopen.

The addresses of the affected stores are:

Shrewsbury (7057 Chippewa Street in St. Louis County)

Lemay (1032 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, County)

Oakwood (1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton, Illinois)

Schnucks explained that these locations are close to other Schnucks stores and the temporary closure will allow them to shift about 200 employees to help the growing demand at other stores. It’ll also allow crews who’ve been working overtime to get some time off to rest.

With the exception of the three stores mentioned above and the Culinaria location in downtown St. Louis, all Schnucks stores in the greater St. Louis area will now be open daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Culinaria will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The location will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

