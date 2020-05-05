Schnucks limits fresh beef to 2 per customer, Dierbergs says meat restriction is up to individual stores

President Donald Trump ordered meat processing plants to remain open, but outbreaks at facilities across the country have slowed production

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks and Dierbergs are limiting certain meat purchases as the coronavirus impacts the meatpacking supply chain across the country.

Schnucks said it is limiting all fresh beef purchases at its stores to two packages per customer. Dierbergs said it is placing limits on certain items, but the rules vary by store.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered meat processing plants to remain open, calling the plants critical infrastructure.