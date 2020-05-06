Maplewood Schnucks employee tests positive for COVID-19

The person last worked at the store Wednesday, June 3 and developed coronavirus symptoms that night, the store said

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — An employee at the Schnucks in Maplewood has tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store chain confirmed Thursday.

Schnucks said the person last worked at the store at 7355 Manchester Road Wednesday, June 3 and reported developing coronavirus symptoms that evening.

“We hope you will join us in sending well wishes for a full recovery,” Schnucks wrote in a news release. “We are sharing this news with you, our loyal Maplewood store customers, so that you can be aware of the measures we are taking to protect you and our teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Schnucks officials said they have scheduled a third-party vendor to disinfect the areas where the employee worked, along with common areas, like restrooms and breakrooms.

The store remains open at this time, Schnucks said, adding that they’re continuing to follow COVID-19 guidance from health officials and the CDC.

Employees have their temperatures checked before they begin their shifts, and they’re required to wear face masks. Schnucks also continues to ask customers to wear some kind of face-covering while shopping in their stores.

Schnucks stores also have other protections in place for workers and customers, including plexiglass barriers at registers and signs on the floor marking 6 feet of distance in lines.