Schnucks will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear a mask

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks updated their policy on mask wearing in their stores Saturday, announcing that vaccinated customers will no longer be required to wear facemasks.

Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks in our stores. At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear facemasks while we review our internal policies and align with regulations in the municipalities in which we operate our 111 stores. For the latest updates, please visit our website.