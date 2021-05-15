Schnucks will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear a mask

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks updated their policy on mask wearing in their stores Saturday, announcing that vaccinated customers will no longer be required to wear facemasks.
The statement from Schnucks Media Relations:
Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks in our stores. At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear facemasks while we review our internal policies and align with regulations in the municipalities in which we operate our 111 stores. For the latest updates, please visit our website.
A list of how some St. Louis-area businesses and indoor spaces are adapting to loosened COVID-19 guidelines:
- Archdiocese of St. Louis said that its mask mandate now only applies to all parish faithful who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination.
- AMC Theatres requires all guests and crew throughout the theater to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status and regardless of local or state guidelines.
- CBL Malls will continue to encourage customers to wear masks, and certain retailers may still require them to enter the store.
- City Museum will continue to require masks on all guests 9 and older, no exceptions. Staff will continue to wear masks.
- Costco announced that fully vaccinated members can shop in most sections of its stores without wearing a face mask or face shield.
- CycleBar fitness in Creve Coeur and Richmond Heights will no longer require vaccinated customers to wear masks.
- St. Louis Blues are authorized by the city health department to increase their home capacity to 9,000 fans, or nearly 50% of Enterprise Center.
- St. Louis Cardinals announced that fully vaccinated fans attending games at Busch Stadium will no longer be required to wear masks inside the ballpark. Fans who are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks inside the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless actively eating or drinking.
- Six Flags is keeping its mask policy in place for now.
- Trader Joe’s is one of the first major retailers to no longer require fully vaccinated shoppers to wear masks. Employees will still be masking up, a spokesperson said.
- Walmart said customers who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask in its stores, CNBC reported.
- Wellspent Brewing Company is requiring guests and employees to continue masking.
- West County Center is asking mallgoers to continue wearing masks for the time being.