Schnucks employee at Hampton Village store tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Another employee at a Schnucks store has tested positive for COVID-19.

An email was sent to customers of the Hampton Village location Monday evening.

The employee who tested positive for the virus last worked at the store on June 7, according to the email from Schnucks. That employee reported that they did not experience any symptoms on the day they last worked at the store.

The Hampton Village store is located at 60 Hampton Village Plaza.

On Monday, Schnucks said an employee who works at its Central West End store tested positive for COVID-19.

That store is located at 4171 Lindell Blvd.

The employee last worked at the store on June 12, but also did not show any symptoms of the virus. The employee reported developing symptoms on June 13 and received a diagnosis the following day.

Seven other employees had been in close contact with the employee and they have been advised to quarantine, the spokesperson said.

"The health department has not advised us that any specific actions should be taken by customers or anyone else," the email said.

The store is open and a third-party vendor disinfected the area where the teammate worked and common areas in the store.

Schnucks does not require customers to wear face masks in its stores, but it does encourage them. In March, Schnucks added more safety measures due to the pandemic – which included window panels at checkout lanes. It also has a special hour each day for at-risk shoppers.