ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Scott Air Force Base has announced its first case of the coronavirus.

A United States Department of Defense civilian employed at the base tested positive and is at home recovering from the virus. The employee had been working from home since March 18 and was not symptomatic before then.

No other information was provided on the employee.

As of Tuesday, there were 5,994 coronavirus cases in Illinois and 99 deaths.

Scott Air Force Base said it will provide updates on its coronavirus situation on its website.

