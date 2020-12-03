SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A second person has tested "presumptive positive" for the COVID-19, a press release from Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.

In the release, Parson said his office will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. in Springfield with Springfield's mayor and the Springfield - Greene County Health Department director. No other information about the case has been made available.

Missouri's first "presumptive positive" was announced in a press conference Saturday night. The Centers for Disease Control has since confirmed the woman from St. Louis County did test positive for the virus.

The woman’s test results were called “presumptive positive” from Saturday to Tuesday. This is because the test she was given was not FDA approved, but the results were being treated as a positive result. The test was processed at a health lab in Missouri, which received CDC approval to run COVID-19 tests. However, the CDC must certify the results at its labs before declaring a patient has tested positive.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

