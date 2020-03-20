ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Charles County.

According to a news release from the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, the person was a woman in her 50s who traveled to Illinois and was in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

“This case demonstrates how just a brief encounter with someone can cause the spread of this disease. It is imperative that every single person takes this seriously," St. Charles County Director of Public Health Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said.

The announcement came two days after the first case of COVID-19 in St. Charles County was announced. That case involved a woman in her 20s who recently traveled.

Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

