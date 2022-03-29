As CDC recommends 2nd COVID booster for some, most people haven't gotten their 1st

In Missouri, 41.5% have been boosted, but only 1.6% of people have gotten a booster in the last six weeks.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The CDC on Tuesday recommended a second booster shot for those most vulnerable to COVID-19 as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

It came shortly after the FDA gave the green light for a second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 booster shot for that same group: Americans 50 and older and certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

That shot can be given as early as four months after their first booster dose of any COVID vaccine.

However, it might be tough to convince people they should get the shot when many haven't even gotten the first booster.

Angie Kloeppel with Ladue Pharmacy said in the last few days, people have been calling about the fourth dose.

Kloppel said Ladue Pharmacy is ready to administer the additional dose.

"We'll be ready and have vaccine on hand. If it's been four months since your first booster, I would come in to get your second shot," Kloeppel said.

The St. Louis County Health Department is also ready.

Spokesperson Christopher Ave said once approval happens, they tend to see a rush.

"Every time that we have expanded numbers on people who can get a vaccine, we've seen a bump of some sort in terms of demand for it," he said.

Yet, the influx isn't permanent.

After a temporary wave for the first booster, numbers have dwindled.

"The demand for vaccine, in general, has gone down. It's been at a low level now for several weeks," Ave said.

A slow down Ladue Pharmacy has also seen:

It gave out 900 booster shots in December

In the month of February, it was 40

As far as numbers across the state:

In Missouri, 41.5% have been boosted, but only 1.6% of people have gotten a booster in the last six weeks

In Illinois, 49.9% of people had received a booster dose, but only 1.9% of people have gotten a booster in the last six weeks

"I think people are tired and complacent because the numbers are down significantly," said Washington University Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Bill Powderly.

He knows COVID fatigue can be weighing us down, but said we still need to keep our guard up.

"The virus hasn't gone away," said Dr. Powderly.

The second booster comes at a time as the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 has become the dominant strain of COVID in the country.

It's causing an estimated 54.9% of all new infections last week, according to new data from the CDC.

Tuesday's decision expands the additional booster to millions more Americans.

Everyone eligible for a first booster who hasn’t gotten one yet needs to, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said. But the second booster is only for these higher-risk groups because there’s evidence protection can wane and FDA decided the option “will help save lives and prevent severe outcomes.”