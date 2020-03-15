GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Greene County, in the southwestern part of Missouri, bringing the state’s total to five.

Two people tested positive in St. Louis County, and another person tested positive in Henry County, in western Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

A total of 127 people have been tested in Missouri since mid-February.

Also on Saturday, DHSS said that its laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation.

Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final.

