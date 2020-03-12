Shipments of COVID-19 vaccines headed to St. Louis region

"We're talking about a very, very huge vaccine campaign. We're going to need more, but this is a good start," said Dr. Rachel Charney

ST. LOUIS — "I'm excited about this. We're talking about a very, very huge vaccine campaign," said Dr. Rachel Charney, the Director of Disaster Preparedness for SLUCare.

Dr. Charney is also heavily involved with the regional, vaccine planning.

"I think that an effective vaccine could really make a turning point for our community," said Dr. Charney.

The United Kingdom has become the first in the world to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer has a lab in Chesterfield.

Right now, in the United States, we are still waiting on the FDA's approval. They will meet on Dec. 10.

Meantime, Pfizer says distribution will happen days later.

"So, it looks like we'll get some Pfizer vaccines and some Moderna vaccines," said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Krewson's spokesperson told 5 On Your Side it's their understanding 50,000 doses will come from Pfizer and more than 100,000 from Moderna.

"It's 150,000 doses in the middle to late December," added Mayor Krewson.

Officials say health care workers will be among the first to get the vaccine.

"54,000 doses will immediately be available to health care workers, long-term care staff and long-term care residents, " said Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker.