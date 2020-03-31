ST. LOUIS — Six Flags St. Louis delayed its opening day until at least mid-May, a news release said.

The release said there were no cases of COVID-19 reported at the facility, but they will remain closed to keep park-goers healthy.

If you bought tickets for opening day, you can use the tickets for any other day when the park re-opens. Season passes will be extended by the number of the months the park is closed this season. The passes also will get a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the season.

"We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials," the news release said.

Six Flags locations across the country were scheduled to open March 28 and 29.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Facts not fear: St. Louis' top coronavirus questions answered

RELATED: How to tell the difference between allergies and coronavirus symptoms

RELATED: A timeline of coronavirus in Missouri: From 1 to 1,000 in 23 days