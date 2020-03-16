JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A sixth person tested positive for coronavirus in Missouri overnight, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. The person is in Greene County.

There are currently five other known cases of coronavirus in Missouri: two in St. Louis County, two in Greene County, one in Henry County.

The location of the sixth case will be announced once public health professionals make notifications.

As of Monday morning, Missouri has tested 170 people for COVID-19 and received 164 negatives.

So far, no positive results have been reported from commercial labs.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched a page on its website that lists the state's current number of coronavirus tests and tracks the negative and positive results.

Mercy has opened a drive-thru testing center at its virtual care center in Chesterfield amid coronavirus concerns. It tested 52 people on its first day Saturday

To go to the site for testing, patients must have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.

