ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools is changing up how families receive meals for students in an effort to keep families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new meal program and schedule begins this Friday, April 17.

Families are asked to come to distribution sites on Fridays only moving forward. They’ll be able to take home enough meals for seven days.

“Reduced contact, fewer trips = easier and safer for you and our food services team,” the school district wrote in a news release.

Pickups are scheduled for each Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. All meal kits are free for families.

For more information on the meal distribution sites, check out the St. Louis Public Schools website here.

All public and charter school buildings in the state – and all Catholic schools in the St. Louis area – are closed for the rest of the school year. However, distance learning is still continuing for students.

