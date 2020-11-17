SLU COVID-19 outbreak 'subsides,' university to offer extra testing for students returning home for Thanksgiving

The testing is prioritizing those students who are returning home to at-risk loved ones or students who must be tested due to travel requirements

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University's COVID-19 outbreak linked to Halloween parties has subsided, the university's president said in a message Monday.

SLU President Fred Pestello said the university has 65 active cases, down 21 from the same time last week. Pestello also reported a 42% decrease in the need for isolation housing on campus.

In a Nov. 5 message to the university community, Pestello said COVID-19 cases were on the rise because more people are going to parties, not wearing face masks and not social distancing.

On Tuesday, he credited students with reducing the spread.

"I want to thank everyone for continuing to be responsible Billikens by following our public health guidelines," the message said. "These efforts don’t come without a cost."

With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the university is offering 2,700 testing spots between Nov. 19 and 23. The testing is prioritizing those students who are returning home to at-risk loved ones or students who must be tested due to travel requirements or restrictions in their home state or country.

