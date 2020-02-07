SLU Hospital workers to rally for hazard pay, better COVID-19 protections after 3 cafeteria staff test positive

SEIU Healthcare Missouri says Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health have refused hazard pay and adequate coronavirus protection for workers

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University Hospital workers will rally for hazard pay and better coronavirus protections Thursday after they say three hospital cafeteria staff recently tested positive for the virus.

The workers are employed by Sodexo, a business SLU Hospital has contracted to provide food services, according to a press release from rally organizers.

SEIU Healthcare Missouri, which is representing the workers, alleges that Sodexo has refused hazard pay for its workers during the pandemic, has not deep cleaned the cafeteria since the positive tests came back, and has not instructed employees who were in contact with the infected workers to get tested.

It is now demanding that SLU Hospital and SSM Health use $100 billion federal provider fund to pay frontline health care workers time-and-a-half pay for the duration of the pandemic.

Workers will rally at 1 p.m. at SLU Hospital, along with SEIU Healthcare Missouri Director Lenny Jones, State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green, Fight for 15 and Jobs with Justice.

"SLUH and SSM are once again putting their own profits ahead of the well-being of workers and the vulnerable people they serve,” Jones said in the press release.

"Their refusal to provide hazard pay or adequate protection to frontline workers now poses an imminent threat to the health and well-being of SLUH staff, patients, and their families. Lives are at stake. Hospital administrators who have received millions in federal aid must act now to provide hazard pay and adequate protection against this deadly virus."

A spokesperson for SSM Health sent the following statement to 5 On Your Side:

"The health, safety and well-being of our patients, employees, those working at our hospital and the communities we serve are a top priority at SSM Health. Now, more than ever we value everything our frontline caregivers and staff do to bring the healing presence of God into their daily work.

"We have put additional safety measures into place at our hospital to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 which include additional cleaning measures, health screenings, social distancing protocols and universal masking guidelines. If anyone who works at our hospital tests positive for the virus – additional, deep cleaning protocols are immediately followed to ensure others are not infected. Then, we closely monitor for symptoms and test frequently for signs of the virus. SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital will continue to follow these steps for the safety of all."