SLU warns of additional COVID-19 restrictions if parties don't stop

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University is cracking down on students for violating COVID-19 campus policies.

Due to a recent increase in positive coronavirus cases, the university sent out a warning message about potential added campus restrictions on Tuesday.

The message stated, “poor behaviors — all violations of our Campus Commitment — have quickly increased our on-campus positive cases in just the last several days. When you add close contacts for each positive case, a continuing increase could ultimately require us to close the University and send everyone home.”

Debra Rudder Lohe, the interim vice president for student development, said she had been planning on proposing in-person events for Billikens this spring before witnessing unsafe behavior on campus as well as receiving more than 70 complaints regarding multiple parties.

She also said, “with Super Bowl exposures likely to appear later this week and Mardi Gras coming, we are not confident about what the coming days and weeks will bring, or whether we will be able to keep you on campus through the end of the semester.”

Starting this week, the SLU plans to restrict building-to-building visits for residence halls and on-campus apartments during the following periods:

5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12-8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14

8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16-8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17

Lohe listed out additional restrictions that could be put in place if campus behavior does not change:

Suspension of all in-person non-academic events and activities (including in-person events already approved as exceptions)

Indefinite suspension of building-to-building visitation

Carry-out only dining for campus dining locations

Closure of recently opened residence hall lounges and common areas

Return to earlier restrictions at Simon Rec Center (could include suspension of all group activities, closure of the gym courts, reducing the number of visitors at a given time)

Closure of student organization lounges and spaces

Students should also expect serious consequences, particularly those who host parties:

Termination of housing contracts (for on-campus students)

Suspension

Expulsion

She said there is a way to change her mind about implementing hard restrictions though.

“No more birthday parties. No more large gatherings in off-campus apartments. No more on-campus parties. No beer-pong parties. No Mardi Gras parties. No more hanging out after meals, without masks on, while sitting too close to one another,” said Lohe.

The university listed out ways to help prevent greater restrictions:

Everywhere: Mask up, spread out 6 feet from others and nudge your friends if they are not complying.

In Grand Dining Hall: Spread out — seriously. Stop moving chairs and tables closer together. Stop lingering without a mask after you’ve eaten.

Stop hosting parties. Stop attending parties. If you walk into a space and see that it’s a party, leave. Take one or two people with you and socialize in a smaller group. With masks. And physical distancing.

Don’t spend Mardi Gras “day drinking” instead of going to class. (Yes, we’ve heard about that plan.) You asked for more mental health days in the calendar, and Feb. 17 is the first one. Use it as it was intended, not recovering from a day of partying.

Stop riding in cars without masks.

Don’t move furniture in Pius Library, Grand Dining Hall, residence hall lounges or any other space where seating is arranged to create a 6-foot distance between people.

Keep your mask on — over your mouth and nose — at all times in Simon Recreation Center.

Simply put: Do not participate in any activities where social distancing is not practiced, where masks are not worn the entire time, and/or where there are too many people gathered.

The university message closed out with a glimpse of what students could look forward to, if proper health measures are followed.