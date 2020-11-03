ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University is joining other local universities in making changes due to coronavirus concerns.

In a message on the school's website, SLU said it would be suspending in-person classes during the week of March 15, which is when students return from spring break.

The message said the school was working to determine if the classes would be moved to online learning experiences. They are also working to figure out when classes would return to normal.

These changes do not apply to:

The School of Law (Law students should take their cues from their dean)

The School of Medicine (Medical students should take their cues from their dean)

Scheduled online courses offered by the School for Professional Studies or other schools/colleges at SLU

In-progress research activities (unless otherwise directed by the faculty members leading the research teams)

Experiential learning opportunities that take place off campus, such as internships, clinical rotations, student teaching, etc. (unless the organization/host says otherwise)

Washington University and Maryville University have also made changes due to coronavirus concerns.

RELATED: Washington University tells students who went to Seattle, parts of NY not to return to campus due to COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Maryville University moves all classes online for 2 weeks due to coronavirus concerns

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: VERIFY: No, there aren't major disease outbreaks 'every election year'

RELATED: Facts not fear: St. Louis' top coronavirus questions answered