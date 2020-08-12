How St. Louis-area schools will be handling snow days this year

With most schools capable of remote learning, schools can handle snow days a bit differently this year

ST. LOUIS — For some St. Louis-area students, snow days may have become a thing of the past — at least for this winter.

With remote learning now a capability for most schools, many have the option to hold classes online even if the building is closed due to poor road conditions. Some area schools have done away with snow days altogether this year, while others plan to use up only their allotted days and then go virtual.

Here's a look at several area school districts and what their plans are for this winter.

Belleville Township High School: The district is currently remote through the end of the semester. If there is inclement weather while it is on its hybrid model, it will collaborate with its schools on whether a remote learning day is possible. It also depends on the timing of the weather event. "If we can provide our students and families the opportunity to be prepared, then we will consider it," a spokesperson said.

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10: The district transitioned to online learning on Monday and will remain online until winter break begins on Dec. 23. When they return to hybrid in-person learning this school year, e-learning will be triggered. The district is considering a proposal to turn snow days into e-learning days through the 2022-2023 school year. They will vote on the proposal at the Dec. 21 board of education meeting.

Fort Zumwalt School District: Will use Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) days on traditional snow days.

Francis Howell School District: Will have snow days like usual, and may use virtual learning past a certain number to avoid extending the school year.

Fox C6 School District: Will continue to have snow days like in years past. "With so much change happening this year, we felt that this was one thing that could be kept consistent for our staff, students, and families," a spokesperson said.

Hazelwood School District: It depends. Students will learn virtually during snow days if it's just snow. It there are power or internet shortages, the district may activate its inclement weather plan, which calls for asynchronous learning (packets). The school might also use a traditional snow day and cancel school completely for the day.

Lincoln County R-3 School District: Students will not be expected to do virtual learning on inclement weather days this year, but it will be implemented for the 2021-2022 school year.

Lindbergh Schools: There is no change to snow day plans, but virtual learning is an option in case the district runs out of allotted snow days.

Saint Louis Public Schools: Will not have snow days this year. Students will pivot to remote learning during inclement weather. "We want as much time as we can get with our students, providing instruction and reinforcing lessons," said spokesperson Meredith Pierce. "Additionally, by having virtual instruction on snow days, we avoid having to make up days at the end of the year, which can be disruptive to families and staff."

Northwest School District: Will most likely be using a combination of traditional snow days and Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) days. "Since AMI days are limited to roughly five days, we will almost assuredly have to go that route," a spokesperson said.

Webster Groves School District: Will continue to have regular snow days. "I feel our children and adults need the breathe and joy they bring - this year more than most," said Superintendent John Simpson. "We'll reconsider if it looks like we're going to be out more than usual."