ST. LOUIS — Kevin Werner's brought out his new inflatable black cat about six months before he expected to debut it, all in hopes his massive front-yard display would lift spirits during a time of coronavirus concerns.

"I think people are looking for something to do and something to feel good about right now," Werner said.

Werner pulled out a Halloween Spider, 4th of July flags, and his massive Father Christmas holds a sign asking everyone to "smile, we're all in this together."

"People are driving by, taking pictures, honking," Werner said. "It cheers people up. It's nice."

The display is about more than just laughs and smiles, there's also some sound medical advice.

Werner's wife propped up an impressive likeness of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with the message: "Wash your hands and don't touch your face."

"That's my wife. My wife did that yesterday. I'll give credit where credit is due," Werner said.

And the good cheer is catching on.

"They were really the spearhead of this," neighbor Rebecca Calhorn said standing in front of their own massive display.

The Calhorn family hauled out their own decor when they saw the Werners' decoration go up.

Now friends say they'll keep the displays up, and the elaborate constructions may grow if they find more decor in the basement.

"As long as the little guys are still stuck inside, we'll keep trying to bring a smile to somebody's face," Calhorn said.

