Tightened COVID-19 restrictions coming to southern Illinois due to increase in positivity rates

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill — Southern Illinois, including Perry and Jackson counties, will see tightened COVID-19 restrictions starting Thursday due to a rise in positivity rates, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced during a briefing in Murphysboro Monday.

Under the restrictions, indoor dining and bar service will not be allowed and gatherings will be limited to 25 people in Region 5.

The area's sustained positivity rate is 9.1%, above the state's threshold of 8%.

"Things have changed," Pritzker said. "Every region of the state has started to move in the wrong direction. Cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide."

Region 5 joins Region 1 in northwest Illinois, which is also under tightened restrictions. Pritzker cited an increase in positivity rates in every region in the state and said other regions may soon see increased restrictions.

"The state is headed in the wrong direction," said Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "It's partially because people are not worried about this anymore."

Ezike said it is important for people to not be complacent, especially as the weather gets colder and more people move indoors for activities.

She stressed the importance of practicing social distancing, wearing masks and hygiene.

The Metro East, which is in Region 4, was under the tightened restrictions for weeks due to increased positivity rates. Restrictions were loosened earlier this month once the positivity rate started to lower.

